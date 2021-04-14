Booing discouraged as California moves to reopen indoor events, performances

UCLA plays San Diego State in front of empty stands at Viejas Arena during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As California slowly reopens following COVID-19-related shutdowns, new guidelines were released ahead of the first day of state-permitted indoor seated live events and performances.

The guidelines specifically discourage audience members from booing, amid concerns that it will increase the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19. Those in attendance also will be discouraged from yelling, singing, chanting and using noisemakers that need air (such as vuvuzelas).

Other state requirements are also in place, such as assigned seating to allow a six-foot gap between households, advanced ticket reservations and in-state spectators only.

As of Thursday, California will allow indoor concerts and theater performances – with capacity limited depending on whichever tier the county is in.

The full guidance can be viewed here.