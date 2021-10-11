Body found in search for Asian American in California desert

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain. Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho. She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

“None of it makes sense to me. None of it makes sense to any of us,” said Len Gherardi, a friend of Cho’s who talked with Nexstar’s NewsNation.

According to Mara Rodriguez with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, “she basically walked away with just the clothes she had on. No cellphone, no personal items, no money, no nothing.”

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”