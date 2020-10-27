Blue Ridge Fire: 8,000-acre blaze pushes toward Chino Hills overnight, at least 10 homes damaged

One of two big wildfires that erupted in Orange County on Monday as Santa Ana winds whipped through Southern California has damaged at least 10 homes and moved from Yorba Linda toward the dry hillsides of nearby Chino Hills overnight.

The Blue Ridge Fire ignited just after 1 p.m. on the eastern edge of Yorba Linda on Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain, close to Chino Hills State Park. It quickly spread, burning 6,600 acres by 11 p.m. and forcing more than 15,000 people to evacuate Yorba Linda and the surrounding areas.

On Tuesday morning, officials said the blaze had moved northwest into Chino Hills and Brea, growing to about 8,000 acres. It remained 0% contained as 1,000 firefighters continued to battle the flames.

At least 10 homes damaged as residents evacuate

Orange County Fire Authority confirmed damages to at least 10 homes. The agency did not specify where the residences are located, though video from the scene on Monday showed at least two Yorba Linda homes heavily damaged by flames.

The fire pushed towards Chino Hills overnight but no homes were damaged there, OCFA said earlier Tuesday. The city has announced mandatory evacuation orders for some areas.

Orange County residents can enter their address on this page on the county website to see if they’re under evacuation orders and sign up for alerts on AlertOC.org.

Those living in Chino Hills can visit the city website, search this map, or follow the city’s official Twitter account for updates.

Schools cancel activities

Both the Placentia-Yorba Linda and Chino Valley unified school districts have announced cancellations of activities.

Families who have been evacuated/impacted by the #BlueRidgeFire, please don't be concerned about missing class. Missed classes will be excused & your school will work w/you to make up work. Due to unhealthy air quality, HS sports/activities conditioning is cancelled through Fri. pic.twitter.com/gfgNVE7Rk4 — Chino Valley Unified School District (@ChinoValleyUSD) October 27, 2020

#PYLUSD is declaring a non-instructional day for all students on Oct. 27 due to the #BlueRidgeFire. All instruction, child care services, and other district activities will be cancelled for students with the intent of returning on Oct. 28, based on guidance from #OCSD and #OCFA. pic.twitter.com/rfTrhweN9o — PYLUSD (@pylusd) October 26, 2020

Winds expected to weaken

Fire officials hoped for better weather Tuesday, with Santa Ana winds predicted to subside by the evening. OCFA expects 10 mph winds with 20 mph gusts in the area.

However, the National Weather Service warned that “strong winds combined with extremely dry conditions will continue to lead to critical fire weather conditions.”