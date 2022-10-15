Pacific Park’s Ferris wheel rocks the return of Blink-182 with a lighting program. (Photo Credit: Pacific Park)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The West Coast’s Pacific Wheel, located on the Santa Monica Pier, flashed its 174,000 LED lights Saturday as a drumroll for multi-platinum musical group Blink-182.

The rock band trio consisting of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker is reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade with a global tour set to rock cities around the world.

In celebration, Santa Monica’s pier danced as the Ferris wheel featured a custom computer-generated lighting program of colors, patterns and transitions, a Pacific Park press released explained.

The park, Los Angeles’ only admission free amusement park, is home to the solar powered Ferris wheel that stands nine stories high and lifts riders more than 130 feet above the ocean to offer views of the California coastline.

Blink-182 is set to perform in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium on June 16, 2023 and will make an appearance at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on June 20, 2023.

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale starting Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 via the band’s website.

The group’s kickoff date for the world tour is set for March 11, 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico.