Bitter cold, snow perfect recipe for Lake Tahoe ski resorts

This photo provided by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows shows snowmaking during the first snowfall at Alpine Meadows ski resort Alpine Meadows, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Lake Tahoe area ski resorts are cranking up snow-making efforts after winter roared into the Sierra over the weekend, dumping record snow in parts of northern Nevada and breaking low-temperature marks from Reno to Las Vegas. (Kate Abraham/Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts are cranking up snow-making efforts after winter roared into the Sierra over the weekend, dumping record snow in parts of northern Nevada and breaking low-temperature marks from Reno to Tonopah and even Las Vegas.

Up to 16 inches of snow was recorded along the Sierra’s eastern front Sunday in Gardnerville, with more than a half-foot in the Reno-Sparks area.

A powerful cold front blew into the region Saturday sending temperatures tumbling by 40 degrees or more in some places in just two days. The 4.1 inches of snow that fell at Winnemucca smashed a 141-year-old record. Tonopah’s record low reached 14 Monday.