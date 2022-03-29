SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of renters in California who are looking at eviction from their homes are hoping a new bill will extend financial aid into June.

“I don’t want to be homeless,” Sacramento renter ﻿Latina Dawson told FOX40.

The fear of eviction is real for hundreds of thousands of renters who’ve applied for the state’s rental relief program since the pandemic began.

Dawson is among those who have applied for financial assistance. Though she has received $600 from the state, she is waiting for additional funds to help cover her back rent.

Dawson told FOX40 she hopes Assembly Bill 2179, which passed in the Assembly Monday, will eventually extend that financial aid.

Dawson said without the state’s assistance, many people are one step away from joining an already growing homeless population in Sacramento.

“The bill needs to pass because a lot of people are already homeless,” Dawson said.

The bill’s co-author, Assembly Member Timothy Grayson, D-Concord, rallied to get the bill passed on the Assembly floor.

“Thousands continue to wait for relief while their applications pend. It would be cruel, it would be wasteful and unfair to subject Californians to eviction or the loss of rental income now when they have done everything that they have and asked,” Grayson explained.

But there is opposition.

The city and county of San Francisco passed their own laws anticipating the eviction moratorium would end by March 31.

“This piece of legislation preempts that. So, our city is going to be losing those protections that we had fought hard and really sought on. So, unfortunately, opposition to it today,” said Assembly Member Philip Ting, D-San Francisco.

Dawson is employed, but she still owes about $2,800 in back rent. If the bill does not pass in time, she could face eviction as soon as Friday.

She said she’s also worried for those who are in dire need.

“That’s what I’m worried about. Not only myself but it’s thousands of people that’s about to be homeless,” Dawson said.

The bill is expected to be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon. It will need to pass that committee and the full Senate to move to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for his signature.