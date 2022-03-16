Remote work during the pandemic allowed people to take a chance on a new city, or even a new state.
But before you pack up for a change in scenery, it’s important to consider which cities make the most sense to call home.
Niche, a company that helps individuals discover neighborhoods, analyzed cities in the United States using data on crime, jobs, cost of living, and public schools from federal sources like the U.S. Census, FBI and Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as local community reviews.
The West Coast completely misses the mark for Niche’s top five best cities to live in America, but California still has several cities ranked pretty high on the list.
If you’re considering a move somewhere within the Golden State, here are the best cities – according to Niche – plus how they fare amongst other U.S. cities.
1. Berkeley
Berkeley is #8 in America’s best cities to live.
2. Irvine
Irvine is #10 in America’s best cities to live.
3. San Francisco
San Francisco is #14 in America’s best cities to live.
4. Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale is #16 in America’s best cities to live.
5. Torrance
Torrance is #23 in America’s best cities to live.
6. Santa Clara
Santa Clara is #24 in America’s best cities to live.
7. Carlsbad
Carlsbad is #30 in America’s best cities to live.
8. Pasadena
Pasadena is #46 in America’s best cities to live.
9. Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks is #51 in America’s best cities to live.
10. San Diego
San Diego is #55 in America’s best cities to live.
11. Burbank
Burbank is #62 in America’s best cities to live.
12. Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa is #79 in America’s best cities to live.
13. Roseville
Roseville is #82 in America’s best cities to live.
14. San Jose
San Jose is #115 in America’s best cities to live.
15. Glendale
Glendale is #116 in America’s best cities to live.
16. Temecula
Temecula is #126 in America’s best cities to live.
17. Long Beach
Long Beach is #133 in America’s best cities to live.
18. Orange
Orange is #138 in America’s best cities to live.
19. Sacramento
Sacramento is #139 in America’s best cities to live.
20. Oakland
Oakland is #140 in America’s best cities to live.
21. Los Angeles
Los Angeles is #146 in America’s best cities to live.
22. Ventura
Ventura is #152 in America’s best cities to live.
23. Visalia
Visalia is #176 in America’s best cities to live.
24. Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa is #191 in America’s best cities to live.
25. Riverside
Riverside is #192 in America’s best cities to live.
26. Corona
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
27. Anaheim
NoNot ranked in America’s best cities to live.
28. Fairfield
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
29. Hayward
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
30. Fresno
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
31. Bakersfield
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
32. Modesto
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
33. Ontario
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
34. Santa Ana
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
35. Stockton
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
36. Oxnard
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
37. Vallejo
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
38. Santa Maria
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
39. San Bernardino
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
40. Victorville
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.
41. Salinas
Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.