(KRON) — A family of seven beavers is thriving this December after spending their first two months exploring the wilderness of Plumas County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s October beaver release marked the first time in seven decades that the department released beavers into the wild.

“The new family group of beavers join a single resident beaver in the valley with the ultimate objective of re-establishing a breeding population that will maintain the mountain meadow ecosystem, its processes, and the habitat it provides for numerous other species,” state wildlife officials wrote.

Two of the yearling beaver kits hitch a ride on the back and tail of one of the larger beavers in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

The phrase “busy as a beaver” stems from the species’ hard work ethic and building skills. Those skills greatly benefit California’s landscapes and wildfire resilience, CDFW officials said.

Humans have spent millions of dollars trying to replicate the benefits beavers create, wildlife officials said. Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership and the State Legislature backing up the re-population effort with funding, beaver restoration will help mitigate the impacts of wildfires, climate change, and drought, according to CDFW.

One of the three yearling beaver kits casually floats in front of attendees while awaiting the rest of the family group to join him in exploring their new home in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

“Beavers are returning to their original homeland around the state,” Newsom said. “California is restoring wildlife and critical habitat.”

The beaver family has already built a shelter in its new territory to prepare for chilly winter months, wildlife officials said this week.

The released beavers spent a few minutes swimming near the kennels and in front of the attendees, waiting for their mother and the youngest kit to join them, before swimming away into their new habitat on October 18, 2023. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

“Beavers help retain water on the landscape, which increases groundwater recharge, improves summer baseflows, extends seasonal flows and increases fuel moisture during wildfire season, effectively creating green belts that can serve as wildfire buffers or breaks and provide refugia for wildlife,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham.

The historic release represents the first phase of CDFW’s North American beaver project, releasing beavers into the waters on the ancestral lands of the Mountain Maidu. Beavers will next be released into the Tule River Reservation in the southern Sierra Nevada this spring.

The adult female of the family group watches one of her yearling kits swimming and exploring their new waters, as she takes her time before leaving her kennel in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

“This is the first time in decades our state agencies have reintroduced beaver into its original homelands with the leadership of our tribal partners at the Maidu Summit Consortium,” said California Natural Resource Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “I’m excited to watch how beaver will improve the health of landscapes in coming decades and support traditional lifeways for our diverse tribal communities.”

One of the three yearling kits swims away from the kennels and begins to explore its new home in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. The released beavers are uniquely marked with ear tags for visual identification of translocated/unique individuals, as seen here. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

The translocation follows multiple years of site preparation that ensured adequate beaver habitat that provides protection from predators and can support beaver population establishment.

The beaver family will be monitored for years to assess the population, movement, habitat utilization, behavior, and ecological changes that result from beaver engineering on the landscape.