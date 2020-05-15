Back-to-school could be delayed by Calif. budget cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California school officials and teachers are warning that budget cuts Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing for schools will make it harder for kids to return to the classroom.

The budget Newsom outlined Thursday proposes spending nearly $4 billion less on public education than the current state budget. He says he prevented deeper cuts by tapping federal coronavirus money, eliminating some tax breaks and other methods. He’s also hoping for even more federal help to prevent further cuts.

A teachers union official says the cuts will make it harder for schools to restart given the need for physical distancing and other safety measures to address the coronavirus pandemic.