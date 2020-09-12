Authorities searching for 84-year-old woman who went missing in Menifee

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Silver Alert is in effect in San Diego and Riverside counties Friday evening for an 84-year-old woman who suffers from an unspecified medical condition and went missing in Menifee.
Ima Hagmann was last seen Thursday about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Menifee Police Department. She is believed to be wearing a pink jacket and multi-colored pants.
Hagmann is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 85 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, the CHP reported. She may be driving a 2003 white Pontiac Sunfire with California license plate 5AGE205.
Anyone who sees Hagmann was urged to call 9-1-1.
The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the CHP.