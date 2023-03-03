A high-speed chase involving an armed carjacking suspect ended in Los Angeles Friday afternoon when the suspect crashed into a police vehicle, and then into a pole.

The wild pursuit began in Corona where the carjacking occurred around 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Corona Police pursued the suspect, who was driving a dark-colored Ford pickup truck, into Los Angeles County where he allegedly opened fire on officers with a rifle from the moving vehicle.

Several bullet holes were seen on the truck’s windshield.

The moment the suspect violently sideswiped a patrol car during a high-speed pursuit in L.A. County. (KTLA)

Suspect being hog tied during his arrest following a high-speed chase in L.A. County. (KTLA)

Suspect taken into custody following a dangerous pursuit in L.A. County. (KTLA)

The chase reached speeds of 125 miles per hour as the suspect led officers through the southern portion of Los Angeles County where he weaved dangerously through busy intersections, ignored traffic signals, and drove on the wrong side of the road.

He eventually sideswiped a patrol car at Western Avenue and 252nd Street, causing him to crash into a light pole. The suspect then hopped out of the truck and tried, but failed, to carjack another driver.

A group of officers quickly tackled the man and “hog-tied” him as he remained uncooperative while physically lashing out.

He is expected to face a series of felony charges.