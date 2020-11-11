Authorities chase vehicle in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Authorities are pursuing a vehicle from the Joshua Tree area into Los Angeles County Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials initiated the chase off the 62 Freeway in Joshua Tree about 9:15 a.m. Officers were making a traffic stop when the driver took off, officials said.

About 11 a.m. the driver of the gray Lincoln Navigator was making their way to the Whittier area on the southbound 605 Freeway.

The driver eventually continued onto the westbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower toward the 710 Freeway in the Compton area.

The driver was weaving in and out of lanes to avoid traffic as CHP officers were ahead and behind the vehicle, aerial video showed.

Around 11 a.m. the driver got off freeway in Compton and continue to elude authorities on surface streets.

CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopters were following the pursuit suspect from above.

The driver continued to an industrial area of Compton about 11:15 a.m. and into a cul-de-sac, but reversed to avert authorities.

By that point, however, there didn’t appear to be any police vehicles chasing the pursuit suspect on the ground.

The pursuit suspect was driving erratically on surface streets into the Willmington area by 11:20 a.m. and headed onto the southbound 110 Freeway toward San Pedro.

Soon the driver was on the Vincent Thomas Bridge heading into Terminal Island and then Long Beach, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

From there, the driver continued onto the northbound 710 Freeway. That’s when a CHP unit was again following close behind.

About 11:33 a.m. the driver continued north on the 405 Freeway, entering Carson and Torrance.

About 11:40 a.m. the driver got off the highway at Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance, but immediately got back on the freeway heading south, aerial video showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.