Suspected DUI driver arrested on 110 Freeway in L.A. after pursuit

A man suspected of driving under the influence was taken into custody in Los Angeles Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit.

The chase began around 5:45 p.m. in the Torrance area, as the driver was wanted for DUI, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The car merged from the southbound 110 Freeway to the northbound 405, and the Sheriff’s Department handed the pursuit over to California Highway Patrol.

Sky5 was overhead around 5:50 p.m. as the white car made it way from Torrance to Gardena, while at least three CHP units followed close behind.

Just after 6 p.m., the driver pulled into a parking lot in Gardena but then exited the area and continued on onto surface streets.

About 6:10 p.m., the suspected DUI driver pulled over on the northbound 110 Freeway, near El Segundo Boulevard, and surrendered as traffic piled up in the area.

The driver was taken into custody by CHP.

No further details were immediately available.