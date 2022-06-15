The California Highway Patrol pursued a driver wanted for reckless DUI in Montebello Wednesday night and ultimately took into custody at least four people, aerial footage showed.

The pursuit of the white SUV began in East Los Angeles with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, though the CHP later took over.

The chase ultimately ended shortly after 10 p.m. in an alley near Washington Boulevard and South Fourth Street in Montebello, where the SUV pulled near an older woman and stopped.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the woman call out to the CHP officers, possibly in an attempt to defuse the situation.

The officers took the driver and passengers of the SUV into custody after they exited the vehicle.

The woman was also taken into custody after she apparently scuffled with an officer while filming the incident, aerial footage showed.