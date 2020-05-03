Authorities probe death of Calif. man following arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK-TV) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident in Southern California.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the department received multiple calls about the incident in a Bakersfield neighborhood late on April 30. Officials say deputies used force to take the man into custody after he did not comply with orders.

They say shortly after his arrest, the man had an unspecified medical problem. The man died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Sheriff’s detectives and the coroner’s office are investigating.