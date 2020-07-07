Authorities lock down Twentynine Palms Marine base over reported shooting

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Authorities are “in contact” with a suspect after gunshots were reported at a Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms Tuesday morning, Fox News reports.

Military police were called about gunshots on the base some time around 6:30 a.m., Captain Nicole Plymale, a public affairs officer at the base, told Fox. All personnel were ordered to shelter in place.

Plymale said there were no immediate reports of injuries and that “police have the suspect cordoned off and are in contact with him.” It wasn’t immediately clear if that meant the suspected gunman was in custody.

The official Twitter account for U.S. Marines confirmed reports of a shooting on Twitter, but likewise could not confirm that anyone had been arrested as of 8:30 a.m.

#BREAKING: Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

“Code white. There is an active shooter in the A M C C. Remain calm. Silence your cell phone. Run, hide, fight. Help is on the way,” a text message sent around base and shared on Twitter reads.

“Please respond. 1. Acknowledge; I will attempt to evacuate. 2. Acknowledge; I am sheltering in place. 3. I am on leave, liberty at alternate work site or T A D.”

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, widely known as Twentynine Palms, is located in southern San Bernardino County and is the largest U.S. Marine Corps base.

