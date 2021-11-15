Driver in custody after pursuit through L.A., Ventura counties ends with PIT maneuver

A driver was taken into custody after a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County areas ended with a PIT maneuver Monday morning.

The chase started around 9 a.m. in the area of Temple and Hoover streets in the Central L.A. region.

California Highway Patrol Officer Kendrick told KTLA the driver was wanted for speeding.

When Sky5 arrived over the chase around 9:30 a.m., several CHP units were seen following a silver sedan on the 118 Freeway as it sped past other vehicles in the Porter Ranch area.

About 20 minutes later, a CHP unit went for a PIT maneuver, striking the back of the sedan and causing it to veer into the left lanes and come to a stop as three cruisers surrounded it and boxed it in.

The driver and passenger then emerged from the sedan with their hands up, and were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, traffic was seen backed up for miles on the northbound lanes of State Route 23 in the Moorpark area.

No further details were immediately available.