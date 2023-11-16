Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in a stolen pickup truck Thursday night.

The suspect was leading police in chase on the 60 Freeway from Lorena shortly after the pursuit was initiated.

They could be seen blacking out their headlights at points, while weaving through heavy to moderate traffic, eventually transitioning to the northbound 605 Freeway.

Police pulled out of the pursuit as California Highway Patrol was tracking the suspect from the air.

