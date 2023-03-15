Authorities are in pursuit of a driver suspected of burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods Store.

Officers with West Covina Police Department initiated the pursuit as the suspect was in the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway. The suspect has been clocked at speeds of almost 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit suspect, in a Mercedes, exited the freeway onto surface streets, and can be seen driving dangerously fast, weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road in the area of Long Beach.

As authorities track the driver from the air, the suspect entered a parking structure. Shortly after, officers with the Long Beach Police Department arrived to the area.

Sky5 is overhead.