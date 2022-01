LOS ANGELES — Authorities are pursuing a stolen truck Monday afternoon in the San Fernando Valley, KTLA reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department started the pursuit of the white Chevrolet Silverado shortly after 2:30 p.m. near Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, according to KTLA. Around 2:55 p.m., California Highway Patrol took over.

Around 3:20 p.m., the truck was on the 101 Freeway, heading into Calabasas, Woodland Hills and then Tarzana.

KTLA’s Sky5 is overhead.