Authorities chase driver through LA area in reportedly stolen car

CARSON, Calif. — Authorities chased the driver of a car that had been reported stolen in Los Angeles County Friday morning.

The sheriff’s department was tracking the vehicle, a white sedan, by helicopter as it drove on side streets in the city of Carson around 7:30 a.m.

Earlier in the chase, the driver had been speeding and swerving through traffic, KTLA reports, and authorities eventually decided to back off for safety reasons.

Shortly before 8 a.m., no patrol cars were close behind the driver, who appeared to be obeying most traffic laws. Later, a sheriff’s department SUV trailed the sedan for a short period of time, though it also backed off as the driver entered Long Beach.

By 8:15 a.m., the chase appeared to be over.