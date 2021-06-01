At least 1 hurt in shooting at fire station in Agua Dulce: Deputies

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce Tuesday, officials said.

The gunfire rang out around 10:55 a.m. at Los Angeles County Fire Department station 81, at 8710 W. Sierra Highway, fire officials said in a tweet.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found at least one person down, but there were likely more victims, said Deputy Michelle Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department.

Aerial video showed at least one person was airlifted to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment.

In a tweet, the Fire Department described the shooting as “tragic” and said it was still working to gather information.

(2/2) We will provide updated information when available. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

The shooter was still at large as of 11:30 a.m., Sanchez said.

Investigators had set up a perimeter and were searching for a male in a white vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Nichols.

At a burning home in Acton, about 10 miles away from the fire station, there was a large law enforcement presence, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the two scenes were related.

The gunman had engaged with deputies following the shooting and was barricaded in a house on Bear Spur Road, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Sheriff’s SWAT officials said in a tweet that a team was deploying to Acton to search for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.