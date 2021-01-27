Assemblywoman Weber confirmed by rules committee as Secretary of State

SACRAMENTO, CA – APRIL 03: California State Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) speaks during a news conference to announce new legislation to address recent deadly police shootings on April 3, 2018 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The California Senate Rules Committee Wednesday confirmed Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, as California’s Secretary of State, sending the nomination to the Senate floor for a full vote Thursday.

“Dr. Weber has long been a trusted and respected member of the Legislature, and has taught us so much over the years — above all, the importance of principled public service,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, who chairs the Rules Committee.

“As Secretary of State, Dr. Weber will excel in all the duties of this vital office, particularly in maximizing voter participation and maintaining election integrity,” Atkins said. “As we head into Black History Month, it’s inspiring to think of the history this trailblazing leader is making — and will continue to make — by serving as California’s next Secretary of State.”

The appointment requires confirmation by both the Senate and Assembly.