FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the race to take over outgoing Congressmember Kevin McCarthy’s seat, both Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Assemblymember Vince Fong have announced their candidacy in the race to represent California’s 20th congressional district.

But in a potential blow to Fong’s campaign, the Secretary of State’s Office says a candidate cannot run for two seats in the same election. Once a candidate declares their candidacy, they cannot drop out of that race.

In a statement released Friday, the Secretary of State says “a candidate who has filed their declaration of candidacy is not permitted to withdraw as a candidate at that primary election.” State officials explain that because Vince Fong has filed for Assembly District 32 before the Dec. 8 deadline – and submitted nomination documents to run for the Congressional District 20 seat – “state law prohibits any candidate from filing nomination papers for more than one office at the same election.”

State officials consider that Fong’s nomination papers to run for Kevin McCarthy’s seat in Congress were improperly submitted, and he will therefore not appear on the list of certified candidates for Congressional District 20 set to be released on Dec. 28.

In a statement, Fong described the decision by the Secretary of State to unilaterally disqualify him as “an unprecedented interference in the candidate filing process.”

County elections offices have full jurisdiction to qualify candidates for the ballot. The Secretary of State simply has a ministerial duty to certify the candidate lists and include ALL qualified candidates. Assemblyman Fong has qualified for the ballot and the voters of the 20th Congressional District deserve the opportunity to select the candidate of their choice. The Elections Code provides a five-day filing extension to ensure all prospective candidates may file for an office should the incumbent choose not to run, as is the case in this election. We fully intend to litigate this decision and will be filing a challenge in Superior Court imminently. Vince Fong

The statement ends by establishing that Assemblyman Vince Fong remains committed to running for Congress.