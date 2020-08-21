As wildfires ravage the state, here’s how you can help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — Hundreds of wildfires, including around two dozen major ones, are wreaking havoc on California, forcing tens of thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A heat wave and lightning strikes have intensified the crisis, and now Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

Various non-profit organizations are responding to assist displaced residents and help with recovery. To support all of the organizations helping out, click on the button above or click here.

United Way of Northern California is providing emergency cash grants to those who lost their homes.

Due to the pandemic, long-term needs like rehousing and income recovery may be particularly difficult for fire victims. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is allocating funds to help.

The Red Cross is accepting donations and hopes to enlist thousands of volunteers to help during wildfire season. It is accepting applications on its website.

The California Fire Foundation’s Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program accepts donations to help those affected by the fires. The organization provides $250 gift cards to eligible victims.

A resident runs into a home to save a dog while flames are getting close as the Hennessey fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020. – As of the late hours of August 18, the Hennessey fire has merged with at least 7 fires and is now called the LNU Lightning Complex fires. Dozens of fires are burning out of control throughout Northern California as fire resources are spread thin. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)