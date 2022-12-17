(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department.

When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma.

Life-saving measures were performed by first responders, but the man died of his injuries.

Officers later located and arrested 33-year-old John Sutherland as the sole suspect in the homicide, according to police.

Homicide detectives learned after taking over the investigation that Sutherland and the victim knew each other.