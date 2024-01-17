TAMPA (WFLA) — Movie star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich Airport for several hours over an unregistered luxury watch, according to the German newspaper BILD.

The newspaper reported that Schwarzenegger, 76, was heading to the World Climate Summit in Kitzbühel with a luxury watch he planned to auction off for charity at a dinner on Thursday night.

BILD said the actor was stopped by customs agents for a “suspicion-free” bag check, which is when the luxury watch was discovered.

The watch, which Schwarzenegger reportedly said is worth 20,000 euros, was produced by Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet especially for Schwarzenegger’s private collection, according to BILD.

Thomas Meister, spokesman for the Munich Main Customs Office, told the newspaper the watch should have been registered as an import and that criminal proceedings under tax law have been initiated.

“This is the problem that Germany is suffering from. You can no longer see the forest for the trees,” Schwarzenegger told BILD.

The “Terminator” star reportedly told officials the watch was being auctioned off but was still fined 35,000 euros, half of which had to be paid in cash according to BILD.

BILD said Schwarzenegger reportedly was escorted to a bank by an airport employee so he could withdraw the cash for the fine.