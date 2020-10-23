Appeals Court orders Uber, Lyft to classify drivers as employees

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Court of Appeals ordered rideshare apps Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees, the San Francisco City Attorney announced Thursday.

#BREAKING: We just won a unanimous victory for workers in our case against Uber and Lyft in the Court of Appeals. Drivers are employees. Full statement coming soon. #AB5 — SF City Attorney (@SFCityAttorney) October 22, 2020

In August, a California judge ordered both Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, guaranteeing them benefits like any other full-time employee.

Uber said it will likely shut down operations in the state for several months if its required to do this.

Both Uber and Lyft immediately appealed to a higher court, putting the ruling on hold as the case continues.

If Proposition 22 passes, this means drivers will be provided new benefits and protections.

This is a breaking news alert, check back for updates.

