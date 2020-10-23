SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Court of Appeals ordered rideshare apps Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees, the San Francisco City Attorney announced Thursday.
In August, a California judge ordered both Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, guaranteeing them benefits like any other full-time employee.
Uber said it will likely shut down operations in the state for several months if its required to do this.
Both Uber and Lyft immediately appealed to a higher court, putting the ruling on hold as the case continues.
If Proposition 22 passes, this means drivers will be provided new benefits and protections.
This is a breaking news alert, check back for updates.
Latest Posts
- Appeals Court orders Uber, Lyft to classify drivers as employees
- Conservation groups sue over Fanita Ranch development
- SDCCU Holiday Bowl canceled this year due to pandemic
- County offering free flu shot clinics
- Video released of police shooting in Rancho Peñasquitos