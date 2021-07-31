Anthony Barajas, ‘Purge’ movie theater shooting victim, dies at hospital

Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas (right) are seen in images posted on GoFundMe.

CORONA, Calif. — The second victim in the deadly shooting inside a Corona movie theater earlier this week has died from his injuries, officials announced Saturday.

Anthony Barajas, 19, had been on life support after he and his friend, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were shot in the head during a Monday night showing of “The Forever Purge” inside the Edwards Theater at the Crossings shopping center.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene after both victims were discovered when workers went inside the theater to clean up after the movie screening, police said.

On Saturday, the Corona Police Department announced that Barajas had “passed away early this morning.”

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was charged Friday with murder and attempted murder in the July 26 shooting, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Jimenez was arrested Tuesday night in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito. A firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon believed to be used in the killing was found where he was located, according to officials.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and prosecutors say the attack appears to have been a “random and unprovoked” attack.

The Corona Police Department is working with the D.A.’s office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against Joseph Jimenez, according to officials.

Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Corona Police Department Anonymous TIP Line at 951-817-5837, or contact Senior Detective Slaven Neagu at 951-739-4916 or email him at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.