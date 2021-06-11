Another 15 vaccinated Californians set to win $50K in Friday’s drawing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s the second drawing day for California’s ‘Vax for the Win’ lottery.

The state is giving out $50,000 to a total of 30 Californians who were automatically submitted if they have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lottery is split up into two Fridays, with 15 residents who were already notified of their wins last week.

It’s a public drawing, but everyone is given an anonymous number. State health officials then contact each winner privately, and they can choose whether to reveal themselves.

So far, just one person came forward to share they were one of the 15 lucky Californians last week.

Then on California’s big June 15 reopening, ten additional residents will get a major prize: $1.5 million each.

You only need at least one dose of the vaccine to be entered, but the prize money is only paid after the person is considered fully vaccinated – which means it’s been two weeks since the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

If you got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you’re fully vaccinated after two weeks has passed.