OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Angus Cloud died from overdosing on a lethal drug cocktail including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KRON4 on Thursday.

The “Euphoria” star died on July 31 inside his family’s home in Oakland. Cloud’s death was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office as a possible overdose, and his cause of death was confirmed this week by a coroner.

Cloud died from acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepine, the Sheriff’s Office said. Cloud was 25.

The rising young actor was grieving his father’s death in July, and he had recently returned to the Bay Area after burying his father in Ireland. Cloud’s mother quickly dismissed rumors that her son’s death was a suicide. His last day was a joyful one, Cloud’s mother said.

“Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote. She said he spent his last day reorganizing his home and talking about how he wanted to take care of his sisters.

Angus Cloud put his head on his desk, which was filled with art projects he was working on, and fell asleep, his mother said. He never woke up.

Angus Cloud was memorialized in Oakland by an artist who painted a large mural on a building on East 19th Street and Park Avenue. Oakland residents laid flowers and candles beside the mural honoring the actor.