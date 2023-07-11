OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The tracks through San Clemente are set to reopen for passenger rail service next week after a month-long emergency closure due to a landslide in the area, the Orange County Transit Authority said.

The landslide, which prompted a partial-stoppage of service along the Los Angeles to San Diego rail corridor, occurred behind a historic San Clemente landmark on Monday, June 5 — about a week after the tracks reopened following a previous collapse of the same hillside.

Following the landslide, crews worked to build a temporary barrier to protect the track. The barrier is about 250 feet long and 12 feet high, the transit company said, with the piles set roughly 32 feet beneath the ground.

According to OCTA, the emergency work has since been completed. The rail line has been cleared to open for passenger service, like the Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink, to resume from Oceanside to Irvine on Monday, July 17.

The City of San Clemente will continue working to stabilize the hillside for the long-term, the transit agency said.

The reopening comes at a time when travel along the LOSSAN corridor spikes in popularity, given San Diego Comic-Con and the return of thoroughbred horse racing at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Amtrak, who had previously reduced service amid “budget constraints” and repair efforts, said full daily service will resume to accommodate the demand with the track reopening. All 10 daily round trips will once again operate from Los Angeles to San Diego without the bus connection.

Train schedules for Metrolink can be found here, while Pacific Surfliner information is available here.

OCTA’s announcement Tuesday marks the end of the third major halt to service for lines along the LOSSAN rail corridor within the last year.