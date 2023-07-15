SAN DIEGO — Amtrak is bringing back its special, expanded Pacific Surfliner service this week ahead of some of the biggest summer events in Southern California.

Starting on Monday, July 17, the transit company will once again operate daily train service along the Los Angeles to San Diego rail corridor to accommodate for crowds traveling to Comic-Con, the Del Mar Horse Races and the X Games Finals.

According to the company, three additional trains will be added to the Pacific Surfliner schedule through Sunday, July 23:

Train 568 will depart Los Angeles at 9:10 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 12:07 p.m.

Train 799 will depart San Diego at 1:25 p.m. and arrive in Santa Barbara at 7:44 p.m. This train will provide an evening return for X Games fans traveling north, departing Ventura at 7:09 p.m.

Train 798 will depart Santa Barbara at 8:50 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 11:48 p.m. It provides a late-night return for X Games attendees traveling south, departing Ventura at 9:43 p.m.



The three added trains will make all regular stops along the Pacific Surliner route, Amtrak said. All 10 regular daily round trips through the LOSSAN corridor will continue as normal during the expanded service period.

This announcement of expanded service comes after tracks through San Clemente were reopened to passenger rail service after a month-long closure due to a landslide in the area.

The resumption eliminated the need for a shuttle bus connection between the Irvine and Oceanside stops.

Passengers can stay updated with real-time updates about Pacific Surfliner service on Twitter, including delays or crowded trains.

San Diego Comic-Con will be held at the city’s downtown Convention Center from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23. The X Games Finals will run during this same weekend from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The Del Mar Racetrack opens for the season on Friday, July 21. A free shuttle will be available for train passengers to connect to the racetrack from the Solana Beach station.