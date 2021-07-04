Amber Alert issued for California boy after dad allegedly stabs mother

Walter Lara (Left) is being sought after an Amber Alert was issued for his son Adler Lara (right) by the Modesto Police Department.

MODESTO, Calif. — An Amber Alert was issued across California Sunday for an 11-year-old Modesto boy who police say was taken by his father after he allegedly stabbed the child’s mother.

The missing boy was identified on the Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page as Adler Lopez Lara. Investigators are also searching for Lara’s father, tentatively identified as Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara of Modesto.

The Amber Alert included San Diego, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Imperial, San Bernardino and Stanislaus counties.

A silver BMW described in the Amber Alert has since been located but the father and child are still outstanding, according to the CHP.

Prior to the abduction, Walter Lara allegedly stabbed the boy’s mother while in the parking lot of a Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue.

The mother was in critical condition following the attack, the Police Department said.

Walter and Adler Lara have not been heard from since the incident.

Police are concerned about Adler Lara’s safety given the circumstances of the investigation.

Anyone who sees the Adler or Walter, or the vehicle involved in the abduction, are asked to call 911 immediately.

