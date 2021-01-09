Amazon kicks right-wing app Parler from its web hosting service

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Amazon kicked right-wing app Parler off its web hosting service, according to BuzzFeed News.

This means unless it can find another host, Parler will go offline once the order takes effect on Sunday.

Parler is an American microblogging and social networking service. It has a significant user base of President Donald Trump supporters, conservatives, conspiracy theorists, and right-wing extremists.

Earlier Saturday, Apple suspended Parler from the App Store after reportedly failing to follow safety guidelines.

“Parler has not upheld its commitment to moderate and remove harmful or dangerous content encouraging violence and illegal activity, and is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines,” Apple wrote in a letter sent to Parler, according to CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

Google announced Friday it suspended Parler from the Google Play Store.