(KRON) – A Benicia Police Department officer noticed a handmade license plate while patrolling the area of the 5000 block of East Second Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 24. The officer checked the vehicle and discovered that it was stolen from Alameda, Benicia PD said.

The driver was arrested and booked into Solano County jail.

Benicia PD posted a picture of the fake license plate with a message on Facebook: “We know we are not superheroes, but just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us.”

The handcrafted license plate “tag’s” expiration date was in 2025, which would not be possible.