PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones.

A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that they found what they believed to be human remains. ACSO responded to the scene and decided to conduct an investigation Friday morning, the City of Oakley said.

A forensic odontologist positively identified the remains as Gabe’s. The remains are partial, and the city believes the rest of her remains are scattered over several areas.

“Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains we realize there may never be a full recovery of her,” the City of Oakley said.

Plymouth is located about 40 miles east of Sacramento. The remains were found just off of Jackson Road. That is an area where Jones went after Gabe was reported missing.

Jones was killed by police on June 1 in Kent, WA after he lunged at officers with a knife. “He became part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her,” Gabe’s father Gwyn Gabe said of Jones.

For a full timeline regarding Gabe’s disappearance, click HERE.

There will be no reward funds offered for anyone who finds more of her remains, the city said. The Gabe family has been notified and is requesting privacy.