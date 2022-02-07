California town won’t assert exemption to state housing law

FILE – This undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-38, photographed in the Santa Monica Mountain range on Sept. 11, 2019. Woodside, Calif.’s plan to declare itself a mountain lion sanctuary as a way to avoid having to build affordable housing is against the law, the state attorney general said Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The wealthy Silicon Valley enclave announced in a memorandum that it was exempt from a new state housing law that allows for duplex development on single-family lots because the entire town is habitat for endangered cougars. (National Park Service, via AP, File)

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California town has announced that it will accept applications for increasing housing after being warned against trying to claim an exemption to state law on grounds that the entire community is a mountain lion sanctuary.

The Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside said in a statement late Sunday that applications for development on single-family lots were to be accepted starting Monday.

The announcement came hours after California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that declaring the entire town a mountain lion sanctuary was a transparent attempt to avoid complying with Senate Bill 9.

The law is intended to address California’s housing shortage by allowing homeowners to build up to four residential units on a single-family lot.