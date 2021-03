SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sky gazers are in for a treat this weekend.

A special full moon will illuminate the sky on Sunday, according to NASA. The ‘Worm Moon’ will appear Sunday afternoon opposite the sun in earth-based longitude around 11:48 p.m. PT.

The #wormmoon will be out in full display peaking on Sunday, get your cameras ready #bayarea. Tracking clear skies inland, some marine layer along the coast 🌝 https://t.co/8q6THiUgU8 — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) March 28, 2021

NASA said this full moon is special to many people around the world and goes by many names. Don’t forget to check it out!