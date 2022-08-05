Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light.

“It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA.

Investigators believe the driver of a Mercedes was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone when she plowed into cars at the intersection of South La Brea and Slauson avenues around 1:40 p.m., killing six people and injuring eight others.

Among those killed: 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, of Los Angeles, her unborn child and her infant.

California Highway Patrol said the driver, who survived, was arrested.

The driver, Nicole Linton, was being booked on vehicular manslaughter charges, the Los Angeles Times reported. Linton, a nurse registered to practice in California and Texas, is expected to be formally charged on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Witness Veronica Esquival was at the gas station when the crash occurred.

“All of a sudden a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station, landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquivel said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands. Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby but the baby was gone.”

“It’s the kids. That’s what touched me more than anything. It’s the children. The ones that didn’t get a chance,” Word said.

A pregnant woman, her unborn child, and her infant were among those killed in the crash on Aug. 4, 2022 (KTLA)

Six children and two adults were among those hospitalized after the crash.

Linton had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was conscious and talking with police, according to authorities. Her name has not been released.

Seven people had been released from the hospital as of Friday morning.

Police have not confirmed whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but a friend of the suspect told KTLA she may have been impaired following a fight with her boyfriend.

“She was drinking and she was not aware it was a red light because she shot straight through,” the woman said.