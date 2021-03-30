Photos released of 3 men suspected of killing woman who tried to stop them after SoCal robbery attempt

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these surveillance images of three robbery suspects they say ran over a woman in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. — Investigators on Monday released new surveillance images of three men suspected of running over and killing a 31-year-old woman who tried to stop them after an attempted robbery in Lancaster, officials said.

The incident unfolded at a residential complex around 8:20 p.m. Friday on the 44000 block of 15th Street West.

The trio tried to rob someone and the victim, Samantha Mena, was chasing them as they fled to their vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“During the course of this incident, the suspects entered their vehicle and ran over the victim as they fled the scene,” the agency said.

Responding deputies found Mena badly injured and lying in the street. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.



The men fled the scene in a light colored sedan and have yet to be found. Officials initially said there were two robbery suspects.

It’s unclear what or who the men were targeting in the alleged attempted robbery.

After the incident, investigators at the scene said the woman’s boyfriend also suffered a head wound, but didn’t provide information on how he was injured.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of the three suspects, in hopes that members of the public could help identify them.

They were all described as being Black men between 20 to 30 years old.

“The persons pictured in the flyer are responsible for her murder. Detectives are seeking to identify and locate them,” officials said in releasing the images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.