LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old star from ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’ died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. It also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders died on June 16 and his body was reportedly found in his L.A. home. Sources told TMZ at the time that the “Fear the Walking Dead” actor had a history of drug use and cops allegedly found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died.”

In the full coroner’s report obtained by the entertainment site, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died where he mentioned he was using fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to call him after sending the text.

The report mentioned Sanders’ history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms, and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Sanders started acting around 10 years old and starred in shows like “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”

He was nominated for an Emmy for his role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”