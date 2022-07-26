84 pounds of meth seized during Border Patrol stop (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

INDIO, Calif. – Agents with the United States Border Patrol seized 84 pounds of methamphetamine during a stop Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Around 8:45 a.m., El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two people on suspicion of drug smuggling after pulling over their vehicle, a 2009 Nissan on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A K-9 detection team assisted in the stop and alerted officers to the vehicle’s interior where agents discovered a plastic storage container and a backpack inside the trunk. Inside the items, officials say they found six cellophane-wrapped packages of a “white powdery substance,” which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The drugs seized during the stop weighed around 84 pounds, with a street value of an estimated $151,000, according to border officials.

Officials say both the driver and the passenger were placed under arrest and transported to the Indio Border Patrol station for processing before they are turned over to Homeland Security.