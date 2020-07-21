5 donkeys killed in multiple crashes on I-215 in Riverside: CHP

RIVERSIDE, Calif. –Five donkeys died after they wandered onto the 215 Freeway in Riverside and were struck in separate collisions early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the scene shortly after 2:20 a.m. after receiving reports regarding donkeys entering the northbound 215 from the Center Street off-ramp, according to a CHP news release.

As they arrived, an updated broadcast stated that two of the donkeys had been hit by a truck. Soon after, officers learned more donkeys had been struck by two other vehicles, the release stated.

Five donkeys in total were fatally wounded in the three crashes, according to CHP.

One of the drivers complained of pain and was transported to Riverside Community Hospital.

It’s still unclear how the herd wandered onto the freeway. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone witnesses or those with information about the incident are urged to call CHP’s Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.

