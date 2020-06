LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday it has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.

"The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated," said Bob Chapek, TWDC's chief executive officer. "This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice."