This United States Geological Survey map shows the earthquake that hit San Jose midday Oct. 25. (Map courtesy USGS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – 12:45 p.m. – The San Jose Fire Department, following its earthquake policy, is “checking on personnel, surveying their immediate response area [and] inspecting stations and apparatus to ensure they’re ready to respond to any emergencies.”

12:38 p.m. – Mineta San Jose International Airport reported that the entire airport campus has been inspected and “operations are not impacted in any way. Stay safe and have a great rest of your day!”

12:36 p.m. – Seismologist Lucy Jones reported that this is the largest Bay Area earthquake since a 2014 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Napa, Calif.

12:34 p.m. – The San Jose Police Department tweeted that there have been no reports of damage or injury thus far.

“We will update you if that changes,” the tweet continued.

12:33 p.m. – The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is providing assistance.

“Cal OES [Office of Emergency Services] is actively coordinating with local authorities in the region to evaluate any preliminary damage or issues created as a result of this earthquake and provide any assistance that is needed from the state level,” a tweet states.

12:31 p.m. – The San Francisco Zoo assured people on Twitter that “everything’s okay here at #SFZoo.”

Watch Live Earthquake coverage below

12:19 p.m. – The earthquake was on the Calaveras Fault, which produced the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Morgan Hill in 1984. The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the 1906 San Francisco earthquake were on the San Andreas Fault. The epicenter was south of Mt. Hamilton, in the hills east of San Jose, in Seven Trees, a census-designated place annexed by San Jose in 2009.

12:14 p.m. – The San Jose Fire Department stated via a tweet that it has received no emergency calls due to the earthquake.

“Community members are reminded to Drop, Cover and Hold On in the event of another quake,” the tweet continued.

12:12 p.m. – The National Weather Service announced that a tsunami is not expected as a result of the Oct. 25 earthquake.

12:10 p.m. – The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority stated that ferry departures will be delayed for 10 minutes as terminals are inspected post-earthquake.

12:09 p.m. – Santa Cruz County announced that “we do not have significant reports of damage at this time,” but advised anyone in an emergency to call 911.

12:06 p.m. – Caltrain and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are operating at reduced speeds. Santa Clara VTA will stop until a post-earthquake inspection is completed.

Noon – BART trains are working again, the agency stated, after being put on hold for five minutes. However, they are operating at a reduced speed.

“We currently have 57 trains in service,” BART stated in a tweet. “Following an earthquake, all trains except those in the Transbay Tube hold for 5 minutes. This is to make sure it isn’t followed by an even larger quake. Once trains are released, operators do a visual inspection of tracks at reduced speed.”

11:56 a.m. – The San Francisco Fire Department stated via tweet that no damage was reported in San Francisco due to the earthquake.

“Take this moment to review your go bag and disaster plan,” the tweet continued.

11:55 a.m. – The epicenter of a 5.1 magnitude earthquake at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday is in Santa Clara, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock. All Bay Area Rapid Transit trains have stopped, as the transit agency conducts inspections.

“Expect major delays systemwide while we follow our safety procedures,” BART stated via a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.