49ers fan in coma after getting beat up outside SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 has confirmed that a San Francisco 49ers fan is in a medically induced coma after an apparent beating outside SoFi Stadium during Sunday’s NFC Championship.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report that the victim is Daniel Luna, a restaurant owner from Oakland.

Inglewood police say Luna is in a medically induced coma after getting beat up during Sunday’s NFC championship game.

His restaurant Mistura is temporarily closed, according to the website.

Luna was found around 4:05 p.m. in the stadium’s parking lot, according to Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks.

Luna was then taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, according to police.

Emergency room staff assessed Luna and determined he was a victim of assault.

Inglewood police have an open assault investigation into the incident and are currently working closely with SoFi Stadium security.

Detectives believe Luna was wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey and black pants during the assault.

KRON4 will continue to update this story.