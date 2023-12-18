KTLA — A 4-year-old boy who was killed in a road rage shooting in Lancaster on Friday, and the two people suspected in the shooting, have been identified.

The boy, identified in a GoFundMe post as Gor Adamyan, was traveling with his family in the area of Sierra Highway and East Avenue J around 7:30 p.m. when they were cut off by another driver.

“On that fateful day, as Gor’s parents were en route to purchase groceries, an encounter with a suspect driver escalated into an unthinkable tragedy,” the post said.

Gor Adamyan is seen in an image posted to a GoFundMe page.

Investigators say the other driver pursued the family, pulled up alongside their vehicle and then opened fire, striking him.

“Gor Adamyan succumbed to his injuries on Friday night, just ten days before Christmas, leaving his family utterly devastated,” the GoFundMe post read.

Two suspects, identified Monday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as 29-year-old Byron Burkhurt and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile, were arrested following the shooting.

No further details about the suspects were released.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.