4 people seriously injured after SUV crashes into store along Hollywood Boulevard; news crew among victims

Four people, including members of a local news crew, were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a store along Hollywood Boulevard Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 3:05 p.m. at 6818 Hollywood Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The SUV crashed into a glass storefront of a market and liquor store, striking several pedestrians, fire officials said in an alert.

Five patients were taken to a local trauma center, four of which were described as being in “serious-to-critical condition.” One additional person declined to be transported.

A Fox 11 crew was among the people injured in the crash, the station’s assistant news director tweeted Friday evening.

The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.

Several fire trucks and Los Angeles Police Department vehicles responded to the scene, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

our @FOXLA crew was among the injured in that Hollywood crash today near Hollywood and Highland… we are a news FAMILY in this town… saying a big prayer for our team and the others injured in this crash… — Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) March 19, 2021

