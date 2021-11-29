4 children, woman found shot to death in SoCal home

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and a woman have been found shot to death in a Southern California home and a man believed to be the children’s father has been detained.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced all of them dead at the scene.

The department says a man believed to be the children’s father was detained when he arrived at the Lancaster sheriff’s station.

